Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Saucy science, comedy and pickleball feature in seniors festival

Updated February 13 2024 - 3:43pm, first published 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The launch of the Newcastle 2024 Seniors Festival at Museum Park. Picture supplied
The launch of the Newcastle 2024 Seniors Festival at Museum Park. Picture supplied

A "saucy science" lecture and comedy gala will headline a wide-ranging festival of events celebrating Newcastle seniors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.