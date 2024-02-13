Saucy science, comedy and pickleball feature in seniors festival

A "saucy science" lecture and comedy gala will headline a wide-ranging festival of events celebrating Newcastle seniors.
Almost 40 local events and activities will be held across the city from March 11-24 as part of the NSW Senior's Festival.
This year's theme is "Reach Beyond", which will be reflected in events such as a seniors expo at City Hall and a travel writing workshop with renowned author Bruce Elder at Wallsend Library.
Other events include line dancing lessons, Tai Chi classes, hand bell ringing demonstrations, pickleball matches and cake decorating sessions.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the success of previous festivals led to the establishment of a committee to organise a packed program for 2024.
City of Newcastle's newly named Senior Citizen of the Year and president of Hunter Ageing Alliance, Professor Julie Byles, was a key member of the Seniors Festival Reference Committee.
"The seniors festival strengthens social connections by bringing people from across the Hunter region together," Professor Byles said.
"We hope that the breadth of events in this year's program, tailored to different interests and abilities, will encourage our seniors to 'reach beyond' and try something or meet someone new.
"The importance of continual learning and connection cannot be underestimated which is why the festival plays such a significant role in the mental health and wellbeing of seniors in our community."
Cr Nelmes said the committee had created a wonderful program featuring a range of activities presented by the council and a diverse mix of community groups.
"The seniors festival is an opportunity to collaborate with community organisations and groups who champion the health and wellbeing of our seniors and continue to raise awareness of the barriers older people face every day," she said.
Minister for Seniors Jodie Harrison said the festival was a fantastic opportunity for seniors to get together, connect and make new friends.
"This year's NSW Seniors Festival theme 'Reach Beyond' says it all - we want our seniors to seize this opportunity, to attend the various events around the state and try something new," Ms Harrison said.
"Seniors have and continue to make valuable contributions to our communities, whether it is through volunteering or caring roles."
The festival will start on March 11 with the flagship comedy gala and expo at City Hall.
The program can be found at newcastle.nsw.gov.au.
