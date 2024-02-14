Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Two towns left without cinema as Majestic rolls final credits

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
February 14 2024 - 11:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three of the nine cinemas have been closed. File photo.
Three of the nine cinemas have been closed. File photo.

Singleton and Nelsons Bay have been left without cinemas, after Majestic closed down the two sites due to financial struggles.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.