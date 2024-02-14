Two towns left without cinema as Majestic rolls final credits

Singleton and Nelsons Bay have been left without cinemas, after Majestic closed down the two sites due to financial struggles.
The cinema chain went into voluntary administration earlier this month and is going through a restructure to survive an industry-wide downturn in box office sales, which have been affected by to COVID-19, the recent Hollywood writers strike and natural disasters.
Majestic chief executive officer Kieren Dell said the company wanted to retain the Singleton and Nelsons Bay sites, but negotiations with the landlords broke down.
"Unfortunately, during this process we were unable to come to terms with the owners of the building and as such, it has become clear to the administrators that there was no longer a reasonable prospect of being able to operate this cinema complex profitably and sustainably into the future," he said.
Another Majestic cinema in Wynnum, Queensland, was also shut down.
"This decision is part of a broader effort by the SV Partners team to ensure the sustainability and success of Majestic Cinemas," Mr Dell said.
"By concentrating resources and efforts on the remaining six locations, the company aims to deliver an improved cinematic experience, ensuring Majestic Cinemas remains a beloved part of the community's entertainment options.
"We are so appreciative of the community support we have received throughout this challenging time and understand what an integral part Majestic Cinemas is to the entertainment landscape in all our locations.
"The closure of these three sites, while regrettable, will allow us to recalibrate our strategy and run a more focused, cost-effective operation with the intention of positioning the business for success into the future."
Majestic's sites at Port Macquarie, Inverell, Kempsey, Sawtell, Nambour and Nambucca Heads survived.
