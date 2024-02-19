Why all signs point to PM putting money where his mouth is for the Hunter

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has cottoned on to what we already know - the Hunter means business.
On Friday evening, Mr Albanese addressed a hall crowded with the region's business community, promising the Hunter would continue to be the nation's engine room and reap the economic opportunities that came with being a clean energy powerhouse (more on this in the story below).
Well said, but it's always better to judge people by actions rather than their words, and that goes double for politicians.
So what do Albo's actions tell us about how he really feels about the Hunter? Well for starters, we're only two months into 2024 and he's already been here twice.
Secondly, when politicians do regional visits, they usually only do an invitation-only media opportunity in front of a handful of journalists.
Instead, Mr Albanese chose to address a crowd of hundreds, made up of some of the region's most prominent business figures.
All signs point to the Prime Minister putting his money where his mouth is.
Business Hunter chief executive Bob Hawes said in the past two years, there's been a dramatic increase in the volume of political delegations, trade delegations and department consultations visiting the region.
"The visits are in a different orbit to what they used to be... there are big muscle movements happening at national level and this region is at the centre of that," Mr Hawes said.
"That comes with a weight of expectation to make sure we're up to the task when the opportunity arises, be that through funding or project initiatives."
Well done to Business Hunter for organising the event. It's no easy task to accommodate the nation's leader and even something as seemingly straight forward as a speech requires weeks of behind-the-scenes work.
Perhaps we'll soon have a visit from Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen, or Science and Industry Minister Ed Husic, given the Hunter's importance to the nation's energy future.
Hunter recruitment start-up Torra is just three years old, but is growing rapidly, opening offices in Sydney, Brisbane and Dubbo.
The agency's long-term vision always involved extending its presence beyond Newcastle, managing director Torran James said, but the business started from humble beginnings.
"The first iteration of our brand was solely me playing on Canva, writing lines that were important to me, in a home office, late at night," he said.
"Now we have a team of over 200 employees throughout NSW and Queensland, multiple clients and partners, and a big ambition to be national."
Mr James said the growth had only been achievable thanks to great people.
"Our new brand and evolution of our purpose was key to the next chapter of Torra," he said.
A large part of the company's success has been its people-first focus, Mr Torran said.
"Building relationships is at the core of everything we do and without those strong relationships with really talented people - like our team, mentors, new owners in the business and our clients - we really couldn't have achieved what we have," he said.
"We're not here to just be another recruitment and staffing agency.
"We want to do things differently. To show our industry that there is another way to approach business - and that's being true to people."
"Hopefully our new brand, our look and our messaging hold us accountable to live up to this ambition."
Newcastle Airport has announced Mark Young as the newest member of its board of directors.
Mr Young has a wealth of experience in the aviation sector and previously served as the Adelaide Airport managing director for a decade, and a non-executive director South Australian Tourism Commission, the Australian Airports Association.
The experienced operator is excited about Newcastle Airport's growth trajectory.
"I have watched the progression of Newcastle Airport into an exceptional and invaluable asset for the Hunter region and I am proud to assist with the next phase of the journey," Mr Young said.
"Newcastle Airport punches well above its weight in terms of leadership, transformation and being an economic driver."
