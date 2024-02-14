Thunder rolls, dark skies loom as severe storm hits Hunter

THUNDER cracked over Newcastle and dark skies split with lightning rolled in as the region braced for a severe storm on Wednesday afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued an alert for parts of the Hunter just before 4pm on February 14.
The weather bureau warned damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall could hit Newcastle when severe thunderstorms developed in the Hunter.
The BOM said the storms were likely to smash Belmont about 4pm and Newcastle by about 4.30pm.
A southerly change which moved up into the Hunter district this afternoon triggered thunderstorms in a humid and unstable environment, according to the BOM.
Locations which were set to be impacted included Newcastle, Cessnock, Glen Davis, Lithgow, Capertee and Bilpin.
In Newcastle, thunder could be heard and lightning was seen splitting the sky on Wednesday about 4pm.
The State Emergency Service (SES) advises that people should:
An updated weather warning is expected to be issued this evening.
