Thunder rolls, dark skies loom as severe storm hits Hunter

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated February 14 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 4:06pm
THUNDER cracked over Newcastle and dark skies split with lightning rolled in as the region braced for a severe storm on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

