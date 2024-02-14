Knights coach inks three-year contract extension

IT'S official. Adam O'Brien will be at the helm of the Newcastle Knights for the next three seasons.
Club chief executive Phil Gardner confirmed at the Knights' season launch on Wednesday night that O'Brien had put pen to paper on an extension until the end of 2027 - which will make him the longest-serving coach in the club's history.
With 96 games, he is already third on the most-games list, behind premiership-winning mentors Malcolm Reilly (98) and Michael Hagan (155).
The coach's new deal comes a day after star centre Bradman Best inked a new three-year contract.
The Herald reported on February 4 that O'Brien had agreed "in principle" to a new deal.
O'Brien joined the Knights in 2020, replacing Nathan Brown.
The former Storm and Roosters assistant coach has guided the Knights to the play-offs in three of his four year in charge.
The 46-year-old's position was under scrutiny after a poor start last season, but a remarkable mid-season turnaround that included a record-equalling nine consecutive wins, propelled the Knight to fifth position and a home final against Canberra.
He has retained the majority of that squad and begin the 2024 campaign with a trial against the Sharks at Gosford on Saturday.
