Crews race to industrial fire at Wickham, hazardous smoke blankets the suburb

FIRE fighters remain at the scene of an industrial blaze in Wickham on Thursday morning at an auto-electrical business.
Emergency services were called to Foundry Street just after 3.40am on February 15.
NSW Fire and Rescue units were sent to the scene, including 12 fire trucks and about 40 fire fighters. Crews remained at the site at 7.30am working to extinguish the blaze.
There was an earlier threat of the fire spreading to neighbouring properties, but crews now have the blaze under control.
Nearby residents have been warned of smoke pollution from the site and traffic diversions are in place with motorist urged to avoid the area.
"Residents in the Newcastle suburb of Wickham are advised to keep their doors and windows closed as crews battle a large fire in an auto-electrical business," a statement from NSW Fire and Rescue said.
"The roof of that 200m by 200m building has collapsed as a cloud of thick, black smoke envelopes the area.
"An exclusion zone has been established. FRNSW is urging Wickham residents to keep their doors, windows and vents closed to prevent infiltration by the hazardous smoke."
Officers from Newcastle City police have established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the incident. Investigators from the NSW Environment Protection Authority have also arrived on scene. Fire crews have also sent a drone up over the site to survey the area.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about the fire is urged to call police or leave information with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
It comes two years after the massive inferno that engulfed the Woolshed at Wickham, a moment local residents will never forget.
