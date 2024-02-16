Newcastle Herald
'Radiant spirit': Bocados restaurant pays tribute to owner Raul Cabrera

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated February 16 2024 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
Raul Cabrera at Bocados restaurant in 2019. File picture
Bocados Spanish Kitchen owner and chef Raul Cabrera has been remembered as a "radiant spirit" who "poured his passion for food and art" into the East End restaurant.

