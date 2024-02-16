'Radiant spirit': Bocados restaurant pays tribute to owner Raul Cabrera

Bocados Spanish Kitchen owner and chef Raul Cabrera has been remembered as a "radiant spirit" who "poured his passion for food and art" into the East End restaurant.
Mr Cabrera died on Monday, February 5, after a battle with illness.
A post on the restaurant's website pays tribute to a "truly remarkable individual whose humility and radiant spirit touched all who knew him".
"Since 2009, he poured his passion for food and art into Bocados Spanish Kitchen, creating not just meals, but memories for us all," the post says.
"Raul's legacy is one of love, laughter and the joy of living, and while we will miss him immensely, his spirit will forever remain a cherished presence in our hearts."
Mr Cabrera, whose family was from Peru, told the Newcastle Herald in 2019 that he had grown up with the smell of South American cooking in his house.
"My parents are Peruvian, and they were renowned for hosting big parties, and entertaining their guests with music and cooking lots of good food," he said.
He started studying as an engineer but switched careers to apply for a job at Kitami Japanese restaurant in Darby Street.
He went on to open Bocados in King Street then a satellite restaurant at Warners Bay and Chan Chan Peruvian Cantina in Newcastle West.
Facebook users remembered Mr Cabrera as a "beautiful man" who "made Newcastle a better place".
"You were always such a nice and down to earth person and will be missed in the world," one person wrote in response to the Bocados Facebook post.
"Thanks for making Newcastle a better place."
Mr Cabrera is survived by his wife, Ines, and daughter Iyariy.
Bocados has invited people to celebrate his life at a funeral service at Christ Church Cathedral on Wednesday.
