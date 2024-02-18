Knights release young rookie to take up overseas deal

The Newcastle Knights have released rookie playmaker Ryan Rivett to take up a contract overseas.
Rivett, who played one NRL game for the club, debuting off the bench in round three last year, has signed a two-year deal with second-tier Championship club Toulouse Olympique.
The 21-year-old had been named to feature in Newcastle's trial against Cronulla on Saturday but was a late withdrawal from the team list on game day.
Rivett's deal with the French club has since been revealed.
He was contracted to Newcastle for the 2024 season only.
The Gosford-born player's departure opens up an additional spot in the club's top-30 roster.
The Knights now have two positions vacant ahead of next month's season-opener.
