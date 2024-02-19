'Taking a break': The Criterion at Carrington is now a venue for hire

The Criterion Hotel at Carrington is "taking a break" in 2024 and reinventing itself as a boutique venue for hire.
The hotel's 10 upstairs "accommodation spaces" are being renovated and the venue is now available to hire for private events and functions.
It will also host live music and "special events" such as markets and "Brazilian parties".
Hotel co-owners Luciano Cruz and Mitchell Steel purchased The Criterion Hotel in December 2022.
"We know how to throw a good party at The Cri, and often get requests to hire the whole pub," Cruz told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's a great size to cater for events for 50 to 150 people, with perfect spaces for all occasions.
"We're pumped to be able to offer your friendly local for exclusive hire."
He confirmed "the venue is slated to be closed for regular trade for the duration of 2024". Beyond that, the hotel's future status "is still to be determined".
"The private hire and special events focus comes as a by-product of the renovations upstairs and the interruption in trade that might arise," Cruz explained.
"This, coupled with the fact that the pub is often fielding requests to hire the whole venue ... the team decided this was the perfect opportunity to not only give the people what they want but also keep the party vibes going during the period of closure."
If you book The Criterion for your event, you will get the entire hotel to yourself for the duration of your booking. That applies even if you book just a section of the hotel, such as the dining room or the beer garden.
"The feeling is that there is a sense of intimacy the venue offers - it's the perfect size to have a long table private dinner for 30 in the dining room, an engagement, a charity event or a roaring party that takes over all the spaces for 150 people," Cruz said.
"We've even had a couple of wedding enquiries.
"There is no hire fee attached to any event but each event will attract a minimum spend depending on the day of hire. The Criterion will supply all staff to pour drinks and operate the bar and kitchen and there are different packages available across food and beverage."
Options include grazing tables, a shared Italian feast, an open fire BBQ and canapes. Guests are welcome to bring their own food, however beverages must be purchased through the venue.
Cruz says offering the hotel for private hire "plays to our strengths" and is "something we've wanted to be able to offer for a long time". Feedback from The Criterion's regulars on social media, though, has been mixed.
"There have been a few sad responses and we'll miss seeing our regulars day-to-day, of course, but we've also had lots of positive responses and event enquiries which we're thrilled about," he said.
"We're excited to be able to take The Cri in this new direction while we make progress upstairs."
Cruz and Steel also own Alfie's at New Lambton with business partners Greg Mathew, Ronnie Stricke and Rafael Tonon. Alfie's Hunter Valley is opening at Leaves & Fishes, Lovedale, in June, with Asian-inspired pop-up restaurant Lucky Duck filling the gap until May.
The group's other venture, Alfie's Catering, has been announced as the exclusive in-house caterer for Ravella Newcastle (formerly 48 Watt Street). The union will be celebrated on April 28 at Ravella x Alfie's Perfect Match, a special Newcastle Food Month event.
