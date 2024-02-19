Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

'Taking a break': The Criterion at Carrington is now a venue for hire

LR
By Lisa Rockman
February 19 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Criterion Hotel at Carrington is "taking a break" in 2024 and reinventing itself as a boutique venue for hire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.