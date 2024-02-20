Drugs and cash stash uncovered during domestic violence arrest: police

A CASH stash and quantities of cocaine and cannabis were allegedly uncovered after a man was stopped and his car searched.
Specialist police from the Northern Region's high-risk domestic violence unit, backed by Lake Macquarie's proactive crime team, moved on Timothy Michael Jordan at Toronto on Monday.
The 53-year-old man was stopped in a Donnelly Avenue car park at about 12.30pm on February 19 and searched.
Police allege a "large amount of cash" and the key to a vehicle in the car park were found on the man.
A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a "large amount" of drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, and the substances known as ice and GHB.
Jordan faces seven charges, including for supplying drugs, having stolen goods in his custody and driving offences.
He was also charged with common assault, stalking or intimidating and destroying or damaging property.
The domestic violence charges stem from an alleged incident at New Lambton on February 13.
Jordan remains behind bars after he made no bid for bail in Toronto Local Court on Tuesday, February 20.
He was not required to enter pleas to any of the charges.
Magistrate John Chicken adjourned the domestic violence matter to Toronto Local Court next month.
Jordan's drug case was adjourned to Newcastle in April, police will compile a brief of evidence in the meantime.
