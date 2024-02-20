Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Drugs and cash stash uncovered during domestic violence arrest: police

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated February 20 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man, 53, made no application for bail in Toronto Local Court on February 20. File picture
The man, 53, made no application for bail in Toronto Local Court on February 20. File picture

A CASH stash and quantities of cocaine and cannabis were allegedly uncovered after a man was stopped and his car searched.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.