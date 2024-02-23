Palawa King crowned 2023 NSW Greyhound of the Year

The son of Feral Franky who was also trained by Smith, collected three Group 1 trophies in 2023, winning the Queensland Cup, the Bold Trease and the National Distance Championship while also winning the Group 3 Origin Distance at Albion Park. He was also third in the Group 1 Topgun Stayers, third in The Ladbrokes 715, second in the Group 3 New Sensation, third in the Group 3 Lizrene, and third in the Group 3 Super Stayers, as well as finishing fourth in the Group 1 National Derby.