Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

'Just Google it': canned sewer contract leaves residents steaming

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
February 24 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Awaba resident Charlene Barnard is one of 200 residents who have been left to find their own pump-out services. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Awaba resident Charlene Barnard is one of 200 residents who have been left to find their own pump-out services. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

ALMOST 200 residents from the western side of Lake Macquarie say they've been left up the creek without a paddle after the council canned a contract with Remondis for sewer pump-out services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.