Surf clubs and kiosks to be assessed in new beach building plan

Lifeguard facilities, surf clubs and beach kiosks will be assessed as part of a plan to guide investment on Newcastle's coastline across the next 25 years.
The Coastal Buildings Revitalisation Plan will provide direction for the maintenance, renewal and upgrade of coastal buildings and assets over the short, medium and long term.
The first stage of the plan includes assessing the condition of the existing coastal assets, and the development of a 'user needs analysis' to better understand the community's needs and aspirations for them.
This stage is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
The plan will incorporate a range of structures along the coastline from Stockton to the Merewether Ocean Baths Pavilion, and include lifeguard facilities, surf club pavilions and clubhouses, beach kiosks, shade shelters and amenities, as well as seawalls.
Proposed short, medium and long-term outcomes for each asset will be determined during the second stage of the plan, which will also be informed by the extended Stockton and southern beaches coastal management programs, which are both currently in development by CN and require certification by the NSW Government.
Hunter Surf Life Saving president Henry Scruton welcomed the opportunity to engage with City of Newcastle on the future of coastal buildings.
"The development of this plan acknowledges the significance of these coastal assets to our city, and will help guide investment in surf clubs as an important service and intrinsic part of our coastal community," Mr Scruton said.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the plan would provide a coordinated and proactive approach.
"We know just how much our community and the millions of visitors that flock to our city each year value our beautiful coastline and the public facilities overlooking it," Cr Nelmes said.
"This is why we continue to invest significantly through our Coastal Revitalisation Program, with major infrastructure projects including upgrades to the Merewether Ocean Baths and the refurbishment of Nobbys Surf Pavilion, the ongoing revitalisation of the Newcastle Ocean Baths, and the delivery of our flagship Bathers Way coastal path.
"The Coastal Buildings Revitalisation Plan will enable City of Newcastle to take a proactive and sustainable approach to identifying and prioritising future works on our coastal assets, to ensure they meet the needs of our community for generations to come.
"It will also assist us in applying for and securing State and Federal Government co-funding to undertake these important projects."
Councillor Jenny Barrie also applauded the development of the plan.
"This is a great step forward to the important revitalisation of our coastal assets to benefit our surf lifesaving volunteers and the lifestyle of Newcastle's wider community," Cr Barrie said.
