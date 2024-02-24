Old text scam raises its head, don't fall for it

Australians lost more than $3 billion to scams in 2022, and police say that fraud is a growing problem in the state as scammers go online. The national scammer watchdog notes that text messages were among the most common ways that scammers contacted their targets last year. One in three scams were reported to have come over the phone, and social media cons were on the rise as Australians lost $80 million to online scammers last year.