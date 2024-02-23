Sierra Kerr soaring into Surfest Pro Junior after win at Port Stephens Pro

World junior champion Sierra Kerr could be straight back onto the waves of Birubi Beach on Saturday for the Surfest Pro Junior after taking out the Port Stephens Pro 1000-point qualifying series contest there on Friday.
Kerr, the daughter of former Championship Tour surfer Josh Kerr, is down to contest the first heat of the women's Burton Automotive Pro Junior.
The 1000-point Junior Tour event is on this weekend and starts for the women in the round of 32. The men's begins with the round of 72.
On Friday, Kerr continued her amazing run of form, winning the final in small waves thanks to a late score of 7.5. It gave her a best two-wave total of 12.43 to defeat Nyxie Ryan (9.4), Gabi Spake (7.6) and Oceanna Rogers (7.1).
Kerr led Ryan by 0.03 after early scores of 4.5 and 4.93 before getting the 7.5 from a single turn with 12 minutes remaining.
She won three times on the junior tour last year, claimed the world title in January at Oceanside in California, then the 3000-point QS wave pool contest in Melbourne this month. She sits sixth on the Australia-Oceania QS rankings but is already assured a place on the second-tier Challenger Series - the gateway to the CT.
In the men's final on Friday, North Narrabeen's Jordy Lawler dominated with an aerial assault giving him a pair of sevens.
The QS veteran won with a score of 14.84, ahead of Winter Vincent (11.46), Justin Becret (10.47) and local Jimmi Hill (8.5).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.