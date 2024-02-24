How Emma kicked cancer to rock out at Mulletfest in 2024

Emma Baillie has been through hell in the past year.
In April 2023, at the age of 30, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery in May. Chemotherapy and radiation treatment followed, and though she kept her head high through the ordeal, the weight of a tormenting year has taken its toll.
"I think, mentally, things are a little bit harder now," she said, "I'm very strong-headed, and I floated through treatment, and now that I am out of it, it's starting to hit me a little bit more. But I'm doing good."
The doctors told Emma at the beginning of the year that the treatment, thankfully, had been taken, and the cancer was in remission. She will still meet with her medical team annually, but Emma has kicked the sickness by all accounts.
During her treatment, the self-confessed "glamour girl" had battled against the effects of the chemotherapy infusions by 'cold-capping' her hair, a process of wrapping the scalp in a cooling cap that cools down the blood vessels to effectively put the hair into hibernation reducing the amount of medicine that reaches the follicles.
The process worked, but somewhat unexpectedly, as Emma found that the hair she managed to save was at the back of her head, and combined with the new growth on top, it had formed into a mullet.
"I love fashion, and I always like to look good, to feel good and then going through this, it has given me a hairstyle that I never would have dreamed of having," she told the Newcastle Herald in January, "But I'm just embracing it and decided to put it to a good cause."
Emma set herself a goal to raise $2000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. If she met that figure, she would enter Mulletfest - the rowdy party at Kurri Kurri famed for celebrating the iconic Australian hairstyle.
Two things happened after that: Emma's fundraiser exploded with support and, on the weekend, surpassed $10,000. And then, she was named the best-dressed at her first Mulletfest on a rainy day at Kurri Kurri on Saturday, February 24.
"I was born and bred in the Hunter Valley, and I knew about Mulletfest," she said, "And my friends said I should enter my chemo-mullet, and I said I'd do it if I could raise $2000 for breast cancer research."
Emma arrived outside the Chelmsford Hotel - the spiritual home of Mulletfest - at about 5pm on Saturday and said the welcome was almost immediate.
"I didn't know what to expect," she said, "We were getting wolf-whistled as we crossed the road. I'm in for a real treat when I get on the stage.
"I've got the support crew with me ... I've spent the morning getting prepped and ready at the hairdressers; they've been taming the mullet for me, and a friend who is a make-up artist has done my make-up for me."
Emma was among the best and the wildest mullets at the weekend as the annual event broke out the wet brushes for another year.
Young Caleb Beavis, who has attended for five years, won his 14-17 age group in the juniors, not to be outdone by Slayte Reid in the 10-year-olds division, who came equipped with a leaf blower to blow out his hair-ography.
Murray Pryor, who coloured his mullet for the occasion, won the Vintage category over the weekend, while the Grubby title went to Mulletfest regular Josh Hogg. Another well-known name in the Mulletfest circle - Ben "Keg" Hill - won the Extreme category, and the Everyday winner was Sydney man Danny Martin.
The coveted Rookie mullet was won by Bailey Martin Pike, who has been growing his mane for just under two years, but who impressed judges with his impressive growth. And Tim Henderson took out the 'Ranga' category.
Mulletfest 2024 kicked off in Canberra on January 6. It will tour the country in its annual pilgrimage to find the best style before returning to the Hunter in December for the all-important grand final.
