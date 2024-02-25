Racing: Leap To Fame shines; Lill eyes Maitland wins; Harley's race preview

Wild weather was the only dampener as superstar pacer Leap To Fame delivered for supporters with a commanding victory in the group 2 $100,000 Newcastle Mile to grab the first spot in the $1 million Miracle Mile.
The Grant Dixon-trained and driven five-year-old was away quickly off the gate from barrier five and found the front, where he was never threatened on Friday night.
Second favourite Hot And Treacherous galloped soon after the start, leaving Mach Da Vinci as the main challenger to the Inter Dominion champion.
However, Leap To Fame, a $1.35 favourite, shrugged off the chasers late to kick clear and win by 6.1 metres in 1:51.9 on the rain-affected surface. It took his winning streak to 10 races and reaffirmed his place as the one to beat in the Miracle Mile on March 9 at Menangle.
Mach Da Vinci, with local product Jack Callaghan driving, was second. Kanena Provlima was third.
"It worked out well, he got off the gate good and I was hoping Kanena Provlima would take a sit and it was nice to get him on the fence, and I was happy with the run," Dixon said.
Dixon was taking Leap To Fame, which stayed at Aaron Goadsby's Whittingham property while in the Hunter, back to Queensland to prepare for the Miracle Mile.
In scenes reminiscent of 2019 when Shane and Lauren Tritton's $81 shot Yayas Hot Spot won the race, the Newcastle Mile was pushed back an hour because of lightning and heavy rain.
The wild weather struck after race one but the meeting resumed without further trouble following the delay.
Conditions may have robbed Leap To Fame of a chance to break Majordan's track record of !:50:7 but they took little away from the occasion.
Leap To Fame owners Kevin and Kay Seymour, who were trackside, offered five per cent of their pacer's prizemoney on the night to the winner of a sweepstakes draw, while another five per cent went to Newcastle Harness Racing Club charity partner, the John Hunter Children's Hospital Kids Club. The $55,000 victory ensured both gained $2750.
NHRC general manager Kim Treweek was pleased with the meeting and how the track and club handled the weather.
"Apart from the weather, it was good, and obviously we got the right result with Leap To Fame winning," Treweek said.
"Unfortunately the weather kept a few away and then scared a few away halfway through the night, but that was the only downside. Everything else was good, the racing was good."
Maitland trainer-driver Mitch Chapple had a memorable night with Always Be Chaps and Lincs Poor Boy giving him a double.
Racing is at Newcastle Paceway again on Monday with a seven-race card.
Talented Scone filly One Beat No Beat, most impressive in her first preparation during the spring, resumes from a spell at the Wine Country Race Club meeting on Newcastle's Beaumont track on Monday.
Originally weighted with 63 kilograms, the Scott Singleton-trained three-year-old will carry 60kg after the claim of promising stable apprentice Mitch Stapleford in the fillies and mares benchmark 58 handicap (1150m).
Stapleford has ridden the Jukebox filly in her three starts for two easy Muswellbrook wins and a close and luckless third on debut at Coonamble on a soft track on October 8.
At Coonamble in an 1100m maiden, One Beat No Beat was slowly away and after being well back at the top of the straight, she flew home to miss by a head.
On October 23, Singleton stepped her up to 1280m and she was backed from $1.55 to $1.35. She sat behind the leaders before racing away to win by 2.15 lengths.
Last start over 1450m, One Beat No Beat was able to score by 2.95 lengths. She trialled behind the ultra-smart Midnight Opal at Scone and. with little pressure applied. was beaten only 1.31 lengths.
Also, Warwick Farm-trained mare Extremely Frilly looks set to break through in the fillies and mares maiden plate (1150m).
The five-year-old is lightly raced with runner-up performances in two of her four starts.
Eleven months ago, she was beaten a nose on debut at Gosford after flashing home from well back.
After two sub-standard performances in the winter, Extremely Frilly resumed on February 13 at Hawkesbury and drew the outside barrier. She was taken back to get cover before running on strongly into second place.
Jay Ford rides for David Pfieffer and she has drawn perfectly.
The Ryan-Alexiou stable will apply blinkers to their consistent stayer Revelaide in the benchmark 58 handicap (2100m), and the three-year-old will be hard to beat.
Two starts back Revelaide turned in an eye-catching performance on the course proper when placed behind Community and Counter in an 1850m super maiden.
He was slowly away and at the tail of the filed until the top of the straight. The gelding hit the line full of running to go down by 1.19 lengths in a much classier race than this.
Last start over 2000m at Canberra he was 12 lengths off the lead at the 800m and was strong in the straight, finishing 1.53 lengths from the winner. Revelaide has drawn the outside barrier but the blinkers may be the key to him winning his first race.
GRETA trainer Michelle Lill has a strong team heading to Maitland on Monday night as she looks to back up a dominant victory at The Gardens by Lochinvar Tiger on Saturday night.
Lochinvar Tiger made it five wins in a row when he exploded out of the boxes to set up a seven-length win in a sharp time of 22.58 seconds for the 400m.
"There's a nice 5th grade 400m series at Dubbo coming up, so I think that will be a target," Lill said.
At Maitland, Lill has Blind Ambition (race six), Colonial Custard (seven), Canya Catch Me (nine), Canya Exclusive and Canya Smurfette (11) as winning chances.
Colonial Custard won four on the trot at Maitland before a fourth last start at Wentworth Park.
"He got floored at Wentworth Park, so you have to forget that run," Lill said.
"He's been going really well. Blind Ambition is also back to his favourite track but he's probably not well boxed in the seven. He likes to crash over to the rails.
"Canya Catch Me, if he's going to win another race, from box one is probably his best chance and he's better suited over this trip.
"Canya Exclusive is a very exciting little dog. He's got a lot of heart, but it's a hard race with plenty of speed. Canya Smurfette, she's flying at the moment. I think they've both got a good chance."
Branxton trainer Sue Smith's My Hepburn has box seven for the Richmond Oaks after finishing third in her heat on Friday night.
Smith's Whiskey Cobbler was third in his derby heat and is first reserve for the final.
