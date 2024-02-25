Newcastle Heraldsport
NPL men's wrap: Charlestown finish over the top of 10-man New Lambton

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 25 2024 - 6:00pm
Dean Pettit scored a goal and set up the other for Charlestown on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil
Dean Pettit scored a goal and set up the other for Charlestown on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil

Charlestown and New Lambton took positives away from their opening-round NPL men's clash on Sunday after Azzurri fought back at home to win 2-1 over a 10-man Golden Eagles.

