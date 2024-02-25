NPL men's wrap: Charlestown finish over the top of 10-man New Lambton

Charlestown and New Lambton took positives away from their opening-round NPL men's clash on Sunday after Azzurri fought back at home to win 2-1 over a 10-man Golden Eagles.
New Lambton, who were second-last in their NPL debut last year, were up 1-0 at Lisle Carr Oval when Riley Taylor scored with a header off a long diagonal ball from Fletcher Davis in the 25th minute.
The match turned in the 32nd when Charlie Kelly copped a straight red card on his New Lambton debut for a mistimed challenge on Nigel Boogaard.
Dean Pettit equalised in the 41st with a shot on the turn after Cameron Joice jumped on a failed clearance and put him in space. Harry Frendo scored the winner in the 73rd minute when he headed in a cross from Pettit.
New Lambton coach Shane Pryce, an assistant at Charlestown last year, was disappointed with the send off and result but proud of the effort.
"It was a big day for us," Pryce said. "After last year, had we moved on? Do we think we are going to be competitive? What's the attitude of the players?
"I think we answered that in volumes and I couldn't be happier.
"I rarely say this, but I walked out there after a loss proud of what they did. Being a man down, they showed a lot of pride in that shirt and I think that's going to take us a long way."
Azzurri coach James Pascoe was happy with a "patient and professional" display from his squad, who were missing Jackson Frendo, Ty Cousins (suspended), Jack Gallagher (back), Kyle Munns (toe) and Josh Lyons (ankle).
"We knew we would have to be patient on that pitch and Prycey knows us so well, so we knew he would made make it difficult, so patience was the key word for us," Pascoe said. "But you've got to have a change in pace in you when the opportunity allows it and I think we did that pretty well."
On Saturday, a class strike from Nicholas Martinelli gave Valentine a 1-0 win over the Magpies at Maitland Sportsground.
Martinelli beat Taylor Pate with a crisp, left-foot shot from well outside the penalty area after Harry Lane intercepted a pass out of defence in the 25th minute.
Also on Saturday, a players' player display from Blake Green inspired Newcastle Olympic to a 2-1 win over Cooks Hill at No.2 Sportsground. Green curled a free kick around the wall in the 23rd minute then hit the corner in the 57th when star recruit Jacob Pepper nodded on a header for 2-0. Cooks Hill's Carter Smith scored for 2-1 in the 87th minute.
On Saturday night, Lambton Jaffas started their dual title defence with a 3-0 away win over Lake Macquarie.
The Broadmeadow v Adamstown match at Magic Park on Friday night and Edgeworth v Weston game at Jack McLaughlan Oval on Saturday were washed out.
At Macquarie Field, Kale Bradbery scored with a penalty in the 75th minute after a foul on Riley McNaughton on the edge of the area. Bradbery doubled the lead in the 79th with a curling strike. Substitute Ethan Eames iced the win with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time.
