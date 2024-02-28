Chef opens 'holistic' Hartley Health kitchen at Birmingham Gardens

When Jordan Hartley launched "meal prep" business Jordan Hartley Health in 2018 she set herself some targets.
Move from her home kitchen to a commercial kitchen. Employ staff. Make a million dollars by the age of 25. Develop online meal prep courses and eBooks. Grow the company in the tech world by developing a "white label" site. Rebrand. Push the boundaries of "clean eating" in the meal prep industry. Open a kitchen in Newcastle.
And she's been ticking these targets off the list, one by one, ever since.
Hartley grew up in the Lake Macquarie suburb of Eleebana where her parents still reside today. She attended Eleebana Public School and Warners Bay High School and left school at the age of 15 to start an apprenticeship at Newcastle restaurant Nor'east. She went on to work for Novocastrian chef Brett Graham at his restaurants The Harwood Arms and The Ledbury and scored a coveted pastry chef role at Sydney Opera House's Bennelong Restaurant.
Then the rug was pulled out from under her feet. She was told a back injury had effectively ended her career as a chef. Devastated, she struggled with depression.
"It was very upsetting at the time. It was terrible. But I know now that it's the best thing that ever happened because at the time I think I was quite depressed," she told the Newcastle Herald in 2019.
"Being a chef wasn't healthy for me. Even though at the time my injury upset me, I came to realise cheffing wasn't good for my mental health.
"So the injury opened up a new life for me. I am a big advocate for mental health. I love to talk about it, in hospitality especially, and especially if you're a female in hospitality. It's not really talked about but it should be."
It was only when she started eating healthier food and increasing her physical activity that Hartley was able see light at the end of the tunnel. She hired a coach to help with the rehabilitation of her back and spied a gap in the market - healthy and nutritious food that tastes good, delivered to your door.
"Most meal prep companies don't let you make requests - the meals come as they are - so I decided to create a company that let people feel like they had a personal chef in their home."
In 2022 Jordan Hartley Health rebranded to become Hartley Health. The business has successfully weathered the challenges of the COVID lockdown era and Hartley and her team are now crafting meals that are free from gas (CO2), additives, preservatives, refined sugars and seed oils.
"This is huge as most meal prep companies are now cooked in factories and unfortunately are on similar levels to eating fast food," she told Food & Wine this week.
"Thankfully we have kept it in-house and have been able to continue having real chefs make our meals."
Pivoting during COVID took its toll but, as is her style, Hartley managed to turn a negative into a positive.
"When the pandemic hit, we experienced a sudden 70 per cent loss in our business. While this was tough, it also presented us with the opportunity to rebrand and pivot our business," she said.
"As the second wave unfolded, we noticed a significant shift with many people turning to their nutrition as a way to regain some control over their health. By the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had acquired a new base of clients who were extremely focused on their holistic health.
"This pivot emphasises meals that are free from all extra additives, preservatives, seed oils and gas (CO2 free for extended shelf life). It has allowed us to cater to a niche market that values the convenience of ready-made meals while prioritising transparency with ingredients and no extended shelf life."
She says many people would be "surprised to learn that numerous meal-prep companies can simply arrive at a factory in Sydney, hand over their labels, and choose from the factory's meal selections".
"Unfortunately, this often means there's a heavy reliance on additives, preservatives and gas flushing (also known as Modified Atmosphere Packaging, or MAP)," she explained.
"This process involves injecting a mix of gases into the meal packaging to extend shelf life by up to two weeks. The intention behind gas flushing is to reduce food waste, but unfortunately this doesn't always happen as meals are pre-made in bulk before most are even ordered. Discovering this prompted me to prioritise keeping our cooking in-house."
Hartley's team of eight includes three chefs who cook and deliver food within 48 hours, made to order, which she says "significantly reduces waste" and avoids additives and preservatives.
Hartley Health introduces a new recipe to its menu each week, bringing the number of meal options in rotation at any one time to 80. This is in addition to the custom menu where clients are able to pay for meals to align with their dietary needs.
I sampled three of Hartley Health's pre-prepared meals (a honey chicken dish, teriyaki beef and a healthy dessert made with oats) and was pleasantly surprised. They were fresh, tasty and filling, and incredibly simple to reheat and eat.
"We frequently collaborate with health practitioners to design custom meals for our clients, aiding them in reaching their health objectives," Hartley said. "Excitingly, since opening in Birmingham Gardens, we've started growing some of our own vegetables, marking a significant milestone for us."
Hartley, who now has an eight-month-old daughter, is busier than ever.
"Juggling being a solo mum while running a business with eight staff has been a challenge, to say the least, but I'm incredibly fortunate to have my family backing me up," she said.
I ask her about Brett Graham being awarded three Michelin stars this month for his restaurant The Ledbury. She says it is "truly well-deserved".
"It's quite incredible to have worked alongside someone who has attained such a prestigious culinary achievement," Hartley replied.
"I do believe nothing matches the fast pace of working in a fine-dining restaurant. However, I value my mental and emotional health more than overworking in the kitchen, and leisurely days at the beach with my daughter are something I wouldn't be willing to sacrifice."
