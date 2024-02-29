Taylor is that you? Students make Swift scarecrow for Newcastle Show

NOW that Taylor Swift has finished her Australian leg of The Eras tour, she's making an appearance at the one and only Newcastle Show.
Although, this Taylor looks straw-like, with her blonde hair, red lips and sparkling costume - the resemblance is uncanny.
Wallsend Public School STEM students have spent the last two weeks creating and crafting a Swift-inspired scarecrow for the Show's horticulture exhibition, and they've pulled it off.
"She's got a multicoloured glitter skirt, silver sequins, blue eyes and red glittery lips," year 6 student Eliza Carter said.
Following some brainstorming with classroom teacher and gardening program coordinator Carly Phillips, the group came up with making two scarecrow celebrities including Taylor and Costa Georgiadis, from the ABC television show Gardening Australia.
"When we were choosing we were thinking who's the biggest celebrity at the moment and Taylor Swift was mentioned and I also suggested Costa because he's so big in the gardening world," she said.
"We couldn't decide so we decided to do both."
Eliza said when she found out there was going to be scarecrow of her favourite singer she couldn't wait to get started.
"I was very excited to join in, I love her music and the person she is," she said.
The Taylor scarecrow is donning multiple eras from a cowboy hat for Fearless to sparkles for Midnights.
"We had to pick out her outfit and make her head, add a wig and stuff her with fabric and mulch and we added some accessories like a cardboard guitar and a cape," Eliza said.
Classmate Isla Johnston said the most challenging part had been finding ways to attach her legs and shoes.
Scarecrow Costa's iconic beard is made out of the Old Man's Beard plant and his hair is made out of a Jack Sparrow wig.
Mrs Phillips said the project gave the students an opportunity to problem solve all of the design features and became a feat of engineering.
"And I think a lot of the kids are really big Taylor fans. I wanted to make sure we were making something relevant to them," she said.
