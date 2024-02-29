Newcastle Jets add Clayton Taylor to growing re-signing list

Newcastle's push to lock in their young talent on longer deals continued on Thursday when the A-League club announced a one-year extension for Clayton Taylor.
The Jets, who re-signed Olyroos defender Mark Natta for a further two years last week, already had Taylor contracted until the end of next season.
Prospective Jets buyers FC32 football group reportedly have a focus on youth development, no doubt with the view of creating profitable business through transfer fees.
At 19, Taylor fits the bill after impressing this season at Newcastle, where he has made 19 appearances in all competitions and scored five goals, after joining from Sydney FC.
"Clayton has had a great impact in his first year at the club," Jets coach Rob Stanton said in a statement.
"His attitude is fantastic and I believe he has the attributes and desire to become even better."
Taylor said: "I've really settled into Newcastle and the Jets and I know that this is the best environment for me to continue to grow as a footballer and as a person.
"Rob is a coach who backs me and is great for young players and I'm looking forward to continue working with him over the next two years.
"I believe we are building something special here with this team and I want to be part of real success with this club. I also want to thank Rob and the club for the belief that they have shown in me."
Natta, 21, has also established himself in the Jets' line-up since joining last season.
He said the decision to extend his stay for another two years was a "no-brainer".
"I think just the trust that Rob and the rest of the coaching staff have put in me throughout the year," Natta said of the main factors in his decision.
"For me it's a no-brainer to stay somewhere where you know you're trusted and they rate you and you're playing.
"For me that's the most important thing. If I play another two years here, then the world's your oyster. I back myself to be able to push overseas and into Aussie teams and things like that.
"I love it here and I think it's a great environment for young players to thrive, learn and get better, which is for me the most important thing at this time of my career.
"Rob has created a team I think will be very strong going forward and over the next couple of years we'll only get better.
"I think we will be a team that will contend for finals and win a championship and I want to be here to win the league.
"I'm just not here to enjoy the beach and make up the numbers. I want to push for titles here and I think we can win in a couple of years."
The push for finals this season is reaching a critical stage as Newcastle prepare to face second-placed Central Coast on Saturday (6pm) at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The Jets are 11th on 19 points, eight shy of the top six, heading into round 19.
"We don't feel that it's a do-or-die game as such, we know we've still got plenty of time to string a few results in, but it's definitely getting to that time of the season where we know we have to win some games and pick up three points week in, week out," Natta said.
The Jets have three draws and two losses across their past five games. They fought back twice to finish 2-2 with Macarthur at home last week.
"I think overall we were pretty solid as a defensive block, we limited their chances. They are obviously a good team," Natta said.
"There were just a couple of moments where we just slipped up, whether it would be a little individual error or a collective problem.
"And I think we limited them to a couple of chances, they took their chances on the day, fair play to them, but I think there's positives.
"The Mariners are a good team. I think since we versed them last time, I think they've only lost one game, in the last 15 games, so we know they are capable of being a good side and strong contenders.
"I don't think there's anyone in particular we're worried about. We know if we play our best on the day we can match anyone in the league.
"We just have to go in with confidence and we'll be fine."
