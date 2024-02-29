Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Photos

All the photos from epic lightning show as storm rattled Newcastle

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated March 1 2024 - 7:40am, first published 7:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HUNDREDS of homes across Newcastle were without power this morning after a severe electrical storm rattled the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.