A-League: Coach Rob Stanton staying the course as Jets face crossroads

Newcastle men's coach Rob Stanton says he doesn't want assurances about his future at the A-League club as his side face a crossroads in their season and the Jets court new owners.
FC32 group was this week confirmed as potential buyers of the Jets, who have been kept afloat by owners of rival A-League clubs for the past three years. The potential owners have met with Jets staff and players but the process of finalising a deal has dragged on behind closed doors for months.
On the pitch, the Jets are second last on the ladder but only eight points from the top six with eight games remaining. However, they are only seven points from the wooden spoon.
Newcastle host the second-placed Central Coast Mariners on Saturday and they are desperate for three points after three draws and two losses in their past five games have left their finals hopes only flickering.
New ownership invariably brings change at a club, especially one near the bottom of the table. Stanton, though, feels he is "achieving what I want to do here for the club" in building it sustainably for the future.
"I don't really want any assurances," Stanton said of talks with potential owners.
"That's not how I coach, I've never coached like that. I don't want to know where I'm going next, I don't want to know what's happening with my future. I never plan for that.
"I only plan for, if where I am, if I'm in a good environment, am I working with good people? Am I developing people, and if I develop myself, I can be better and I can help others. I've done that all along. I don't want any assurances from anyone.
"I've said, 'when the time comes, I'll know when it's done'. I don't really worry about those things.
"If I'm not doing what I need to do, then things will end quickly. If I keep working hard, I believe we will do good things.
"You need certain things for that to happen. Potentially new owners might allow that and help us do that. Until that happens, it's out of my control, so I'll work with what I have and try to make sure we keep improving the club from the bottom up. That's really important.
"I don't want to go out and spend a heap of money that we don't have and go good one year, then collapse, then we are back down trying to build something.
"I'm taking a really different approach where we build from the bottom. It might seem slow to some but Rome wasn't built in a day, so we'll just keep working at it until we achieve something that everyone is happy with and it's sustainable."
The re-signings of Mark Natta, Tom Aquilina and Clayton Taylor in recent weeks shows Stanton and the Jets' commitment to keeping and developing young talent, which is reportedly a mantra of FC32.
Stanton, though, knows results are also key. The Jets have seven draws - the most in the bottom half of the table - and need wins to have any chance of finals.
"There's always pressure," he said. "My objective is to win games. That is the main objective, but how you win the game and how you can continue to win games is something you need to be aware of as well.
"You need to have a strong vision, strong style of play that is consistent. You need strong direction. It needs to be clear to the players, to everyone.
"What the fans see and what the players do needs to be connected as well and we have to make sure we keep them happy.
"That comes from winning, but I think also from things like culture, attitude, spirit. That never-give-up attitude on the pitch. They are all things that I think are appreciated bv the fans.
"Winning is the ultimate one, so I understand that. I take that on board. That is always my focus, to try to win games and obviously to do that developing players is making sure we do that for the club.
"I always focus on making sure it satisfies the club, the individual and the community. Those three things are very important if you want to build a solid club.
"That takes time. How much time you have, you never know because in football, it's unpredictable, but I will stay on that course no matter what until we achieve something or until someone else can improve it even further."
He said there will be changes to his line-up on Saturday, including "a couple of surprises".
He said only imports Jason Berthomier and Carl Jenkinson were sidelined with injury, but indicated Taylor may be rested after looking tired in last week's 2-2 draw with Macarthur.
The Mariners will be without the suspended Alou Kuol and Ronald Barcellos.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.