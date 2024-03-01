Racing: Deamer hopes for lucky break; Lees has Tavi Time primed for home heat

Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer hopes a wide draw last week for Hard To Say will prove a lucky break when the sprinter contests the group 3 Liverpool City Cup (1300m) at Randwick.
Hard To Say has drawn gate one for the $250,000 race to finish Saturday's program and was a $13 chance after a last-start second in the group 3 Southern Cross Stakes (1200m) at Rosehill.
That run, where the four-year-old Exceed And Excel gelding was strong late to finish 1.65 lengths behind Lady Laguna, was a month ago.
A trip to Brisbane last week was on the cards for Hard To Say before a wide draw prompted a change in plans.
Deamer said Hard To Say "probably enjoys the bigger break between runs anyway" and was well placed in Saturday's race.
"He went really well last start," Deamer said.
"I was very happy with it. He ran a terrific race. Obviously watching it, it didn't look like he was ever going to beat the winner but he tried very hard to get himself into second spot.
"He drawn well and he's got a nice light weight again. It's maybe a slightly harder race, with a bigger field, but he's going to be a good chance again.
"There's plenty of speed in the race. He'll just jump, do no work and hopefully they all go a bit fast and he can come over the top of them."
The Dynamic Syndications horse has won $544,100 for connections, with six victories and three placings from 18 starts - all for Deamer.
He was unplaced twice at listed level as a two-year-old and has had his biggest successes in recent times. He won four consecutive city races late last year, including the $300,000 Choisir Handicap at Randwick on November 7.
"If anything it probably took him a bit longer than what we expected," Deamer said of his progression.
"Because he showed us a bit early on. We ran him in the Breeders Plate, a couple of listed races as a two-year-old, but he just wasn't quite there.
"It's just taken him a while to show his true potential. He's always been thereabouts but he's putting it together now.
"It's one run at a time with him. It says he's had a spell but he actually hasn't. He had only two weeks off then stayed in work.
"It was a while between runs because he was meant to run at The Gong meeting but he was scratched because of the rain."
Ash Morgan is back on board after fellow Hunter-based rider Dylan Gibbons rode Hard To Say last start.
Gibbons will ride Acquitted ($12) in the race for boss, Newcastle trainer Kris Lees.
Joe Pride-trained Coal Crusher, last year's The Hunter winner, was the $3.90 favourite.
Also chasing group glory is Paul Perry-trained filly Totoka. The $21 shot is in the group 2 Sweet Embrace after an impressive win at Canterbury two weeks ago.
Kris Lees' richly talented four-year-old Tavi Time, favourite to win the $1 million Provincial-Midway Championship Final at Randwick on April 13, kicks off his campaign in the Newcastle qualifier on Saturday.
The $150,000 1400m heat has attracted 12 acceptors with Tavi Time and Brad Widdup's mare Ausbred Flirt the class competitors. Under the weight scale, Tavi Time (59 kilograms) must concede two kilograms to Ausbred Flirt, but he is very talented.
Tavi Time had one start for the late Gwenda Markwell in July 2022 before joining the Lees stable, where he has had seven starts for five wins and a second.
The son of leading Kiwi sire Tavistock has not raced since a demoralizing 6.58 lengths win in the Mudgee Cup (1600m) on December 1. Aaron Bullock rode him at Mudgee and has the mount on Saturday.
Tavi Time has had only one trial this preparation and that was at Wyong on January 31 when Dylan Gibbons never let him off the bit at the tail of the field.
Lees is optimistic about the gelding's prospects on Saturday and believes the 1400m is the right trip first-up, although he will need further later this preparation.
"The horse has come on well since his short break and I have kept him fresh for the 1400m," Lees said.
"Tavi Time was outstanding last preparation and I believe he is a very good horse but will need 1600m or more as he gets fitter.
"He had an exhibition gallop at Newcastle two weeks back but 1400m is as short as he wants first-up. Tavi Time is ready to win first-up, he will run well."
The Newcastle trainer has dominated the provincial and provincial-midway series. There have been nine series and Lees has won the final five times.
Ausbred Flirt has raced in better company than Tavi Time and is a Newcastle winner. In the spring, the mare was a close second in the group 3 Angst at Randwick and was only 1.54 lengths from Espiona in the $2 million Invitation at Randwick. She won a recent Rosehill trial with Saturday's jockey, Alysha Collett, in the saddle.
Paul Perry-trained Nosey Parker has won four and been second twice from seven starts on the home track and he blitzed an inferior field here on February 17. The first two home progress to the final.
The consistent Wymark steps up to the 1850m trip in the midway class 1 and maiden plate, and with the 3kg allowance for Zac Wadick, he is beautifully weighted under the set weights.
The son of Savabeel has had three runs at Newcastle for a last-start win, an unlucky second and a third. On February 17, he raced at the leader's heels and surged clear in the last 50m of the mile to win running away.
The three-year-old has drawn nicely and won't be far off the speed.
Hellbent On You, which put the writing on the wall with a close second on this track recently, should atone in the maiden handicap (1300m). The filly came out of the barriers three lengths behind the field on this track on February 3. She was erratic in the early stages and was last into the straight. She unwound down the outside to miss by a nose. The performance was outstanding.
Tender Streak, runner up in both Newcastle starts, will be hard to beat in the Dungog Cup class 1 handicap (1300m). A Gosford maiden winner in August, the Zoustar filly was never comfortable after a slow start first-up at Hawkesbury on February 13 and finished near last. She had very good form before a spell and has a positive barrier on Saturday.
