Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Racing: Deamer hopes for lucky break; Lees has Tavi Time primed for home heat

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 1 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Deamer
Jason Deamer

Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer hopes a wide draw last week for Hard To Say will prove a lucky break when the sprinter contests the group 3 Liverpool City Cup (1300m) at Randwick.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.