Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

Softer voices speak up with new hearing technology in school

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
March 3 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Itinerant support teacher for hearing, Isaac Laurence, Rutherford Public School year 6 student Ellsie Kuhn and principal Andrew Brown. Picture by Alanna Tomazin
Itinerant support teacher for hearing, Isaac Laurence, Rutherford Public School year 6 student Ellsie Kuhn and principal Andrew Brown. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

A NEW piece of technology is helping children hear clearly in the classroom in a first for the Hunter region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.