NPL: New-look Edgeworth Eagles fit to take flight against Olympic

Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness has focused on building fitness and the right attitude in his revamped squad this NPL men's NNSW season after two years of missing the finals.
And on both counts, he couldn't be happier as they approach Saturday's test against Newcastle Olympic at Darling Street Oval (6pm). That was reaffirmed to McGuinness last week when Edgeworth's opening-round game against Weston was washed out and he put on a training session instead.
"We did a big cardio session on the beach and they were all there and they all worked hard," McGuinness said. "I can't fault the group in their attitude to training. They've been fantastic to work with. They work hard and they are fit. They are fitter than we were last year at this point.
"And there's some good footballers in there, and they are keen to piece it together and play.
"It's been a steady build-up. We did a lot of longer stuff in pre-season. We played games and didn't worry too much about results, just kept building that base and the last three or four weeks, it's been about getting sharper, and it's worked well."
He said the Eagles, who have added New Zealand youth international Seth Clark, Swedish striker Theodor Skarp and local talent such as Flynn Goodman (Maitland), Chris Fayers (Valentine), Keanu Moore, Xander Woweries (Magic) and Aaron Oppedisano (Peninsula Power), had no injury concerns.
One of their losses from last year, Jacob Pepper, scored on debut for Olympic last week in the 2-1 win over Cooks Hill. Olympic co-coach Paul DeVitis said the central defender had "fitted in so well to our team".
"He's got that balance of professionalism from his playing career, and just being a down-to-earth guy," DeVitis said. "He's a quietly spoken guy, not too big of a personality, and he does a lot of his leadership through his actions. Hard work, quality touches and quality passing. And I think he and Marcus Duncan have formed a really good partnership."
DeVitis expected to a field a similar side to last week.
Louis Townsend and Jack Read-Jones were out injured last week and will come back through reserve grade.
"We've got a couple of boys with niggles from last week, but it will be very similar to last week's squad," he said.
"I thought we played really well last week and everyone was pretty happy.
"Edgy are always a formidable team, for a long time now.
"Last season they didn't have the season they would have been expecting, but it looks like they've recruited very well, just from people talking around the grounds.
"They obviously didn't get a game last week so I'd say they will be fired up for this one.
"On our field, which is a bit smaller, I think it will be a high-intensity game. I think both teams will go out there with every intention to win and play really proactive football."
Also on Saturday at 6pm, Weston host Maitland and Charlestown are away to Adamstown. Lake Macquarie welcome Broadmeadow (7pm). Valentine travel to take on New Lambton (2.30pm). On Sunday, Lambton Jaffas play Cooks Hill at No.2 Sportsground (4.30pm).
