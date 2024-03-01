Newcastle Falcons recruit Bankstown Bruins guard Kobe Shannon

The Newcastle Falcons have recruited former Waratah Youth League MVP Kobe Shannon from the Bankstown Bruins for their NBL1 East men's campaign.
The 22-year-old, 193cm guard, who averaged 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 13 games last year, will join experienced playmaker Jaidyn Goodwin in Newcastle's back-court rotation.
A Sutherland Sharks junior, Shannon transferred to Bankstown and in 2021 was named Waratah Youth League MVP and made the Youth League All-Star Five. That led to a two-year stint at Midland University in Nebraska, before he rejoined the Bruins last year.
"I am super excited to be joining the Falcons this year," Shannon said in a statement.
"After playing at Newcastle last year for an opposing team, I thought it was by far the best playing environment, so I'm really excited to have that as my new home stadium.
"I came to Newcastle as I believe it's a great opportunity for me to grow as a player in a close-knit community and contribute to a successful team.
"I think we have put together a really strong team with a lot of talent and length, and I believe we can make a serious run at a championship."
Falcons coach Josh Morgan has been impressed with Shannon's commitment. He has been travelling from Sydney for training for the past two months before relocating to Newcastle for the start of the season.
Round one is against Maitland on April 6.
