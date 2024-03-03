New monument to honour incredible guide dog after statue stolen

A much-loved guide dog statue that was stolen from Stockton more than a year ago has been replaced with a new commemoration of a loyal local canine.
Tessa the guide dog statue was on display at Lynn Oval for more than 50 years before being taken, but a replica was unveiled on March 3 to ensure the dog's incredible legacy lives on.
The guide dog and her owner Jean Dowsett spent many hours visiting the Stockton ferry wharf and seeking donations from passengers. The pair raised more than $45,000 for Guide Dogs Australia between 1958 and Tessa's death at age 11 in 1971.
At the time it was a world record amount of money raised by a single dog and its owner for the charity, and at Mrs Dowsett's request, Stockton Lions Club commissioned the original iconic statue in Tessa's honour.
After the statue was stolen, City of Newcastle engaged Newcastle artist Julie Squires to replicate a new bronze Tessa as a tribute.
Ms Squires began her research by examining archival photos and videos of Tessa given to her by community members.
A life model in the form of Winnie the labrador from Islington Off Leash Area was also photographed from different angles before the modelling and moulding began.
The new Tessa, now sitting proudly on her plinth at Lynn Oval, is made from marine grade stainless steel, rubber, and fibreglass moulding for durability, with a bronze casting metal finish.
Tessa will have anchor fixtures drilled to a granite base to prevent any vandalism or theft and ensure her longevity as a beloved fixture for the people of Stockton well into the future.
Mrs Dowsett's nephew David Williams said he was pleased to see a new statue to honour Tessa.
"It was upsetting to discover that Tessa had been stolen so we are thrilled to be here today to celebrate this new statue," Mr Williams said.
"I have fond memories of my aunt Jean 'Elsie' Dowsett who tragically lost her eyesight in a car accident in 1958.
"She was selected to train with a guide dog in Perth at first before returning to Sydney and then home to Stockton. She became a tireless supporter of Guide Dogs Australia and was awarded an OBE medal for her record-breaking fundraising with Tessa.
"The original statue of Tessa had a very shiny head and nose thanks to the countless number of children who patted her. I hope this new bronze is just as admired for many years to come."
Guide Dogs chief philanthropy and fundraising officer Gary Bristow said the fundraising of Mrs Dowsett and Tessa left an unforgettable legacy, and the reinstalled statue was an important part of Tessa's story in Stockton.
"Guide Dogs NSW is delighted to participate in the unveiling ceremony of the new statue for guide dog Tessa, reinstating her in the rightful place at Lynn Oval," Mr Bristow said.
"This event not only commemorates Jean Dowsett and Tessa's dedication to fundraising but also emphasises the lasting impact their incredible efforts had on the lives of those living with low vision and blindness.
"The raising and training of life changing guide dogs like Tessa is made possible because of the generous ongoing support we receive from all our donors, enabling us to provide vital support thousands of Australians living with low vision and blindness."
Newcastle deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said the local community were thrilled to have Tessa the guide dog return home to Stockton.
"Many local residents have fond memories of Tessa, and it is wonderful to have her back in Stockton," Cr Clausen said.
