NPL men's NNSW: Weston wonder goal, red card spree steal spotlight

AN amazing goal from Aaron Niyonkuru in Weston's 5-1 trouncing of a 10-man Maitland side, and a 1-1 draw between Edgeworth and Newcastle Olympic featuring three straight red cards, stole the show on Saturday in round two of the NPL men's competition.
On Sunday, Lambton Jaffas defeated Cooks Hill 4-1 at No.2 Sportsground thanks to two first-half penalties from Kale Bradbery and second-half goals to Bailey Newton and James Oates. Cody Nancarrow struck late for Cooks Hill.
But the main action was late on Saturday as Niyonkuru unleashed a freakish bicycle kick to smash home a cross from Chris Hatfield on 43 minutes and make it 2-1 at Weston Park.
Hatfield (13th minute) had scored before Braedyn Crowley (27th) equalised. Maitland's Regan Lundy was given a straight red card for a lunging challenge in the 47th minute.
The Bears broke clear soon after through an own goal off a Niyonkuru free kick (51st) and strikes from Blake Archbold (56th) and Tom Duggan (88th).
Meanwhile, Edgeworth and potentially Olympic are set to challenge red card decisions at the Obvious Error Panel after a controversial draw at Darling Street Oval.
Olympic had star recruit Jacob Pepper sensationally sent off in the first minute against his former club for a shirt-tugging foul on Keanu Moore as he shot on goal at close range. Adam Pearce saved the ensuing penalty from Theodor Skarp.
Jordy Lennon put Edgeworth up in the 28th minute with a long-range strike but the game turned again when teammate Flynn Goodman copped a straight red for a lunging tackle in the 36th. Olympic levelled with a 43rd minute penalty from Joey Langlois after a foul on Lachlan West.
The Eagles finished with nine men after Lennon was given a straight red for a last-ditch tackle in stoppage time. Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness said his club would challenge the Lennon send off. Olympic were considering the same move to overturn the Pepper decision.
At Adamstown Oval, Rene Ferguson bagged a brace as Charlestown downed Rosebud 3-0. Ferguson was on the spot to finish off crosses in the 13th and 38th minutes. Harry Frendo scored in the 70th minute.
Also on Saturday, gun recruit Nick Cowburn scored twice as Valentine downed New Lambton 3-0 at Alder Park. Cowburn struck in the 28th minute then in the opening minute of the second half. Sakeel Balfour Brown scored in the 51st minute.
Late on Saturday, Broadmeadow beat Lake Macquarie 4-1 on the road.
James Cresnar hit a thumping strike in the 35th minute but Lakes equalised when Cade Thomson's cutback deflected in off a defender in the 42nd. Bailey Wells scored from a tight angle (56th) before Jayden Stewardson (61st) and Luke Corcoran (90th) finished from close range.
