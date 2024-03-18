Hunter debutant confident Brumbies will be better for run

Kyah Little hopes to spend more time with the ball in hand and less time tackling in her next Super W hit-out for the ACT Brumbies.
Little, a 20-year-old fly-half, was given a tough initiation to Super W, playing the final 10 minutes in the Brumbies' 45-10 defeat to the NSW Waratahs at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.
"All we did was defend in the last 10 minutes," Little said. "I did what I could. Watching from the sideline, it seemed quicker. Hopefully, I get to attack a bit more next time. I'm not used to sitting on the bench. It was good to make my debut. My mum and sister made the trip."
Little is no stranger to big games. The Maryland X factor was part of the Newcastle Knights Harvey Norman NSW women's premiership side, playing alongside stars Tamika Upton, Jesse Southwell and Yasmin Clydesdale.
She is also an Australian representative in OzTag and plays Touch for the USA.
Little, who plays for the Hunter Wildfires in the Jack Scott Cup, and Kate Holland (Nelson Bay) are part of a new look Brumbies outfit.
They were no match for a Wallaroos-laden Tahs, who dominated from kickoff.
Nelson Bay flyer and Wallaroo Maya Stewart opened the Tahs' account in the second minute - the first of three tries for the winger.
The home side, which also included Hunter product Layne Morgan, Katrina Barker and Leilani Nathan, led 21-0 at half-time and added four tries after the break.
"NSW were more experienced and ready for round one," Little said.
The Brumbies return home in round two on Friday night to take on the Melbourne Rebels, who were stunned 36-12 by the Force.
"Everyone has the first-game nerves out and will be ready going into this weekend," Little said.
NSW travel to Fiji to take on the defending champions on Saturday.
The Force host the Reds also on Saturday.
*****
KYAH LITLE 20
WARATAHS slick outfit
Our team has a lot to work on and we will build into this week coming.
10 MINUTES -
I went on at 10. All we did was defend in the last 10 minutes. I did what I could.
SPEED to trial or any footy
It was hard being the lat 10 minutes. Watching it from the sideline, it seemed quicker.
FAMILY
It was good to make my debut. My mum and sister made the trip.
REBELS --
Hopefully we will have a good run against them and get a win. Everyone has the first-game nerves out and will be ready going into this weekend.
WERE Nervous - played Knights Harvey Norman, Tarsha gale 3 years
I'm not used to sitting on the bench. It was a bit nerve racking.
WORKING
I'm doing some labouring work. I have a cousin who lives in Canberra, work Monday-Froiday train at nibng
TOUCH
Goping to World Cup with USA in July.
****
KNOW MANY
I know Layne Morgan, Jade Sherridan, Leilani Nathan ...
14 WALLAROOS
Our team is new. It is very different to last year with a lot of young girls. They were more experienced and ready for round one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.