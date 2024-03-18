Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Hunter debutant confident Brumbies will be better for run

By James Gardiner
Updated March 18 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyah Little made her Super W debt for the Brumbies against the NSW Waratahs. Picture Brumbies media
Kyah Little made her Super W debt for the Brumbies against the NSW Waratahs. Picture Brumbies media

Kyah Little hopes to spend more time with the ball in hand and less time tackling in her next Super W hit-out for the ACT Brumbies.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.