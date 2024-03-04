NPLM: Broadmeadow coach wants patient approach against Adamstown

Broadmeadow coach Jim Cresnar will call for another patient display from his side when they take on Adamstown on Tuesday (7pm) in their rescheduled NPL men's NNSW match.
Magic, runners-up in both titles last year, started their season on Saturday night with a 4-1 win over 2023 wooden spooners Lake Macquarie at Macquarie Field. The Roosters held Broadmeadow to 1-1 at half-time before Magic's slick, young attack clicked into gear.
Crsenar expects a similar challenge against Adamstown at Magic Park after Rosebud - a bottom-three side for the past eight years - lost 3-0 to Charlestown on Saturday. He said the win over Lakes "was a solid performance", which improved in the second half.
"It's difficult at times, with the way the opposition plays, but overall it was a lot better in the second half," Cresnar said.
"They are going to set up for and work on transition, and that's what Lakes did. Credit to them, they made it difficult for us.
"I've had a look at [Adamstown]. It's going to probably be a similar type of game, and we just need to make sure we are smart with the ball and how we play. We need to pick our moments.
"That was my big driver at halftime. At times we moved the ball so well, but we just need to be patient because sometimes you can win the game in the 90th minute. Don't just force things. Just be patient, that was our key message."
He said Jeremy Wilson was likely to return to the starting side, while Riley Smith could also play a bigger role.
Ben Diamond is still out injured for Magic.
Edgeworth host Weston in another round one catch-up game on Wednesday (8pm).
