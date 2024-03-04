Celeste Barber is (backup) dancing her way to Newcastle's Civic Theatre

The hilarious Celeste Barber is kicking off the Australian leg of her Backup Dancer tour in Newcastle in August.
Backup Dancer will "tackle a range of big political topics from freeing nipples and inappropriately texting therapists, to what it would really be like to be Taylor Swift's backup dancer".
"I'm excited to tell some jokes, relive some awkward memories and high kick my way across the stage with my new show Backup Dancer," Celeste said.
Since humble beginnings in Australia's largest open mic competition RAW Comedy, in 2015, Celeste has gone on to be internationally praised by the likes of Variety; scored legions of fans including Reese Witherspoon, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Cindy Crawford and Tom Ford; and had her own special Fine, Thanks filmed at the Sydney Opera House released on Netflix.
Her memoir Challenge Accepted! was released to critical acclaim in Australia, the US, France, Germany, Russia and Poland. In early 2020, she used her monumental platform to raise $52 million for the NSW RFS during Australia's most devastating bushfire season.
Last year she starred in the number one Netflix series Wellmania and previously in the award-winning ABC series The Letdown. She will soon be seen in the Australian feature film Runt alongside Jai Courtney and Deb Mailman.
Her celebrity parody Instagram account is followed by more than 8.1 million people worldwide. In 2020, she won the AACTA for Favourite Comedy Performer of the Decade and in 2021 took out a Webby Special Achievement award.
