A little sip of Broke: eight wines to sample at A Little Bit of Broke

This Italian red variety has found a second home in the Hunter and you can largely thank the canny Andrew Margan for that - he was the first to spot its potential and plant here. Now there's a growing band of producers and that's a good thing because it's a terrific drinking wine. This is a great example ... typically light on its feet and so easy to drink. A lovely scented nose, there's red fruits aplenty - raspberry and cherry - florals, and a bright acidic underbelly. Great with food too.