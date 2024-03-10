Italian does job on knee in major blow for Wildfires

ITALIAN man mountain Gabriele Venditti was shaping as the enforcer Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman had yearned.
But Venditti's season for the Wildfires is over before it began.
The 200cm, 120 kilogram lock will have reconstructive surgery on his knee on Tuesday after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament and medial cruciate ligament in a trial for NSW Waratahs A.
Venditti suffered the horror injury in the opening 15 minutes against Eastwood on Saturday and faces 12 months on the sideline.
"It's extremely disappointing," Coleman said. "He goes under the knife on Tuesday. I'm not sure if he will stay here or go home to do his rehab. It hurts our depth a bit. I'm shattered for him."
The news on Venditti overshadowed any positives that came out of the Wildfires' opening preseason hit-out against Manly in Singleton on Saturday.
The Wildfires led 17-12 at half-time before making a number of changes and going down 38-22.
"We started really well and were in front at half-time," Coleman said. "Donny Freeman and Tau Koloamatangi only played 40 minutes. We lost our way a little bit in the second half. The last 20 minutes was pretty poor.
"I knew we would be under done. Manly played NSW A in a trial two weeks ago and were more advanced than us. We still have a lot of work to do, but there were definitely some positives from it."
Koloamatangi, a powerhouse loosehead prop, played for Tonga at the 2023 World Cup and had been trialling with Super Rugby outfit Moana Pasifika.
"Tau is an amazing scrummager," Coleman said. "He will add a lot of value there, that is for sure. We dominated the scrum at first. Once he came off, it was pretty even."
Ben Wood pressed his claim for a starting lock position. The former Maitland Black is back after a season in Spain.
"Woodsy was really strong," Coleman said. "He was aggressive around the park and did some good things. Brendan Palmer did well. He scored a good try and certainly has some pace.
"We missed up a few lineouts and maul opportunities. It was a typical, scrappy preseason game.
"It is going to take us a bit of time to get cohesion and to work out who is the right person for the right spot.
"There was plenty there to be happy about. Our second grade had a win. Colts firsts and thirds won and so did the women. It was a successful day for the club. We got no injuries which was the most pleasing thing. It is just a shame about Gabriele."
The Wildfires take on Western Sydney Two Blues at Maitland on Saturday.
Hooker Hamish Moore and prop Angus Websdale will be on deck after both came though unscathed from a trial for Western Force A against the Brumbies Runners.
