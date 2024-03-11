Shot at history - Toronto teenager eyes Newcastle-Sydney pennants double

JAKE Riley wasn't going to miss an opportunity to win another Newcastle District A-Grade pennants flag for Toronto.
Two of his closest mates are in the team and the club has been his second home for the best part of a decade.
It meant, Riley, who also plays pennants in Sydney for NSW Golf Club, had to carefully map out his season.
On Sunday, playing No.1 he beat Clayton Small 3 and 2 to help steer Toronto to a 5-3 win over Waratah in the final at Muree and retain the title.
Next Sunday, he will line up for NSW against The Lakes in the semi-final of the division one metropolitan major pennant at Monash. Avondale, who boast Charlestown's Jye Pickin, meet Concord in the other semi.
"To win both pennant titles would be pretty cool," Riley said. "I don't think many people would have done that before. I was lucky that NSW had qualified for the semis two weeks ago. I played the first round for Toronto to make sure I was eligible. It worked out perfect for me. As much as NSW is my home course, Toronto is my home. I will represent them as long as I can and when I can.
"It has been the same crew since I started playing golf. Oscar Gilson and Jake Dundas are two of my close mates. I have grown up with Cal O'Rielly, Craig Avery and Dave Alexander. It does feel like a big family."
At the head of the "family", is captain-turned-manager Tim O'Rielly, who has been involved with the pennants team for 50 years.
The 62-year-old first represented Toronto when he was 12 and has been involved every year.
The veteran didn't play the final. His last appearance was in the final round, where he squared his match with Newcastle's Jason McBeath.
"He was a ball of nerves on Sunday," O'Reilley's son and former touring professional Cal said. "'He loves it. He carries his bible around and notes all the scores in it.
"My whole motivation to come back and play pennants was to win dad a couple more flags."
It was one of Toronto's fresh faces, Chad Mackey, who sealed the win.
With Toronto ahead 4-3, Mackey was 1-up in his match with David Cook on the 18th tee.
"Chad is from Morisset and did a traineeship at Toronto for a year or so," Riley said. "He stopped that and went back to work for his dad. He only started to play pennants with us this year.
"He and David Cook both hit it to about 20-foot on the 18th. Chad hit a great putt. We thought he'd holed it, but it went a foot past. Cooky missed his birdie putt, which was enough for us to win."
As well as pennants, Riley is preparing to head to Europe in June.
"I'm hoping to get a start in the St Andrews Links Trophy, the British Amateur and European," Riley said. "I'm working hard on my game. I didn't have the summer I wanted. I have practised hard to fix that and get back to a level I know I can play. I feel like it is trending in the right direction."
** Michael Coutman beat Craig Tuckwell on the 19th hole to seal Merewether a 5.5-2.5 win over Hawks Nest in the Division 2 final.
Luke Ferrier, Matt Lister, Dane McKay, Lochie Cairns and Mark Foster were Merwether's other winners.
Shortland beat Pacific Dunes 4-2 in the division three final.
