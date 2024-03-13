Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

From Naples with love: chef Alessandra Papazzo cooks from the heart

LR
By Lisa Rockman
March 13 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Osteria Papazzo

Alessandra Papazzo is a woman of many talents. Cooking is one of them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Food

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.