Wild brawl spills into main street after rugby league game

POLICE are investigating a wild brawl outside a country hotel, which may have involved Central Coast rugby league players.
A video of the incident shows up to 20 people involved in a fight in front of the Courthouse Hotel on the weekend, with multiple people knocked to the ground.
Police officers were forced to deploy pepper spray to disperse the crowd.
The Woy Woy Roosters were in Tamworth for a pre-season game against the North Tamworth Bears, who are sponsored by the Courthouse Hotel, where it's alleged the melee started before spilling onto the street at about 2.30am on Sunday.
It's understood some of the people involved were players and supporters of the two rugby league teams, however the North Tamworth Bears denied any involvement of their players.
Newcastle Herald understands the Woy Woy Roosters are working with NSW Rugby League (NSWRL), along with conducting their own investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, the club will act in accordance with its players' code of conduct.
A NSW Police spokesperson said police were aware of the brawl and the incident was being investigated.
"About 2.30am, emergency services were called to Peel Street, Tamworth, following reports of a brawl," a police spokesperson said.
"Upon arrival, police observed approximately 20 people fighting in the roadway, before OC spray was used and the group dispersed.
"There were no injuries reported.
"Officers attached to Oxley Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident."
A NSWRL spokesperson confirmed the authority had been made aware of the brawl.
"Given the alleged incident did not take place at a rugby league game or a rugby league function, it is a matter for the police," the spokesperson said.
Any players convicted could face lengthy suspensions.
"The NSWRL will provide any assistance required if the matter is investigated by the police," the spokesperson said.
Footage obtained by the Newcastle Herald, taken from inside the pub right before the fight, shows a man dancing completely naked on a table.
A security guard can be seen telling the man to pull his pants up and get off the table. A NSW Police spokesperson said police were aware of the naked dancing video.
The Woy Woy outfit, which featured Cronulla premiership winner Andrew Fifita, defeated Tamworth North 32-10.
The Newcastle Herald is not suggesting that Mr Fifita was involved in the brawl.
In a seperate incident, police were called to Morisset Oval on Saturday afternoon, following a fight in the car park following the Morisset Bulls vs Dora Creek Swampies game.
About 5.20pm, police attended the scene where and were told a 23-year-old man was walking towards the car park when an argument broke out between him, another man and woman.
The dispute became physical resulting in the 23-year-old man suffering injuries to his face and foot.
He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Wyong Hospital for further treatment.
The other man and woman left the scene before police arrived.
Police from Lake Macquarie Police District have commenced an investigation into the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward.
