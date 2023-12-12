Andrew Fifita joins brother on Central Coast, but not in Newcastle RL

WYONG and The Entrance have both ruled out Andrew Fifita playing with their respective clubs in next year's Newcastle Rugby League competition.
Roos captain-coach Mitch Williams and Tigers mentor Jamy Forbes spoke with the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday, following the announcement of Fifita's signing at local Central Coast side Woy Woy.
While unclear how often Fifita will line up for Woy Woy in 2024, the former NRL premiership winner, NSW representative and international has been described as a "massive coup".
"Andrew has competed and excelled at all levels of the game and we are ecstatic to have a player and person like Andrew at our club," Woy Woy posted on social media on Wednesday.
"With his power, speed and skill for a big man there's going to be plenty of headaches for opposition teams facing Woy Woy in 2024."
Fifita's twin brother David, fresh from an English Super League cameo, continues in the Newcastle RL first-grade ranks.
Off-season recruits at The Entrance feature Blake Austin, Tony Pellow, Brendan O' Hagan and Nick Newman.
Zane Tetevano has attended training with Wyong, but a deal is yet to be finalised.
The Roos have picked up Bayden Searle and Jake O'Meley, but have lost Nathan Kegg-King and Tarnae Mahon.
