Zane Tetevano linked with Newcastle RL club Wyong ahead of 2024

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
December 9 2023 - 8:00am
Zane Tetevano playing NRL for the Knights in 2014. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Zane Tetevano playing NRL for the Knights in 2014. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

WYONG may well land the most significant Newcastle Rugby League recruit for 2024, NRL premiership winner and current international Zane Tetevano training with the Roos on Thursday night.

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

