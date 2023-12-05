Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Latest News

Will Smith confirms at Newcastle Rugby League club Western Suburbs in 2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 5 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests recruit Will Smith. Picture Getty Images
Wests recruit Will Smith. Picture Getty Images

WILL Smith brings "class and experience" to Western Suburbs but coach Rick Stone described the potential addition of another former NRL player Brad Takairangi as "a bit of a long shot".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.