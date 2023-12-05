Will Smith confirms at Newcastle Rugby League club Western Suburbs in 2024

WILL Smith brings "class and experience" to Western Suburbs but coach Rick Stone described the potential addition of another former NRL player Brad Takairangi as "a bit of a long shot".
Smith was due to join the Rosellas at pre-season training this week after signing a Newcastle Rugby League contract for 2024.
Stone confirmed the deal on Tuesday.
"He's a pretty high-class player for this competition with some serious NRL experience," Stone told the Newcastle Herald.
"Someone who is a Wests junior, which makes it a little bit easier for us as well. It's a good fit for us."
As club juniors Smith and, likely halves partner, Luke Walsh are both worth nothing in the Newcastle RL player points system despite having made a combined 311 appearances across NRL and English Super League.
Stone described Smith as a "really good all-round player who can play a number of positions".
The 31-year-old, an Indigenous All Stars representative who was born in Newcastle, most recently played four NRL games for the Wests Tigers in 2023.
In terms of Takairangi, Stone says: "I've had a chat to him about possibly coming with Will and he said unlikely if Will didn't sign, but now Will's signed we'll probably ask the question again I reckon".
Elsewhere, prop Jake O'Meley returns to Wyong from Lakes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.