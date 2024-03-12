Man dies surfing at popular Byron beach

A surfer has died after being pulled unconscious from the water at a popular beach in Byron Bay.
About 9.30am on Monday, March 11, emergency services were called to Main Beach at Byron Bay following reports of a surfer unconscious in the water.
It is believed the man had been surfing near the ship wreck off the Byron Bay beach when members of the public noticed he was in distress.
Life guards at the beach were alerted to the emergency.
Both Surf Life Savers and NSW Ambulance paramedics rendered assistance to the man.
He was later taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a critical condition.
Police have since been notified that the 59-year-old man died at hospital.
Main Beach Byron Bay is the town's most popular beach.
It comes aftter a man in his 20s died after being pulled from another Byron Bay beach in January this year.
The man was pulled unconscious and not breathing from the water at nearby Tallow Beach and was unable to be revived.
