Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Man dies surfing at popular Byron beach

Cathy Adams
By Cathy Adams
Updated March 12 2024 - 1:19pm, first published 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A surfer was found in the surf unconscious at Byron Bay. Picture by Google Maps
A surfer was found in the surf unconscious at Byron Bay. Picture by Google Maps

A surfer has died after being pulled unconscious from the water at a popular beach in Byron Bay.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cathy Adams

Cathy Adams

Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.