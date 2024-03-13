Kiwi import makes strong first impression for Falcons, now for the Blitz

Newcastle Falcons coach Josh Morgan couldn't have been more impressed with X-Factor Francis Wi Neera-Mulvihill at the Kiwi's first training session.
"He looks sharp. He looks aggressive. When he gets the ball he puts the defender in two minds" was Morgan's appraisal.
First impressions count. But Morgan expects to get a deeper read on the 192cm combo-guard at the NBL1 East Blitz in Maitland on March 23-24.
"Francis is definitely one we are keen to see at the Blitz," Morgan said. "He has enough height to play the one, two or three position. What we see in the next couple of weeks at practice will determine where he ends up."
Morgan also hopes to have fellow import, American excitement machine Jai Smith, on deck for the preseason hit-out.
The 206cm power forward has been in and around the NBA - he played for the Sacramento Kings in Summer League and Miami Heat affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G-League - after leaving high school and hopes to use his time Down Under as a springboard to the big time.
"Jai should get here early next week," Morgan said. "His agent is Ben Simmons' brother Sean Tribe. There has been a lot of dialogue. He has been working out at home but his acclimatisation will be will be far different to Francis. The intention is for Jai to play at the Blitz, but he may not play a heap, depending on how he settles."
The Falcons take on NBL1 East champions Sutherland on the Saturday and meet Hills on the Sunday.
"It will be a good test for us," Morgan said.
"Sutherland have a good Australian guard, Lochlan Hutchison, are very solid across the squad. Hills were handy last year and will be better this campaign.
"It will be unreal. You get to chat with other coaches and have a look at few guys you might be coming up against early on.
"You have to weigh up how much you show. It is two weeks out from game one so you want to be close to full tilt."
The Falcons went down 69-45 to the Canberra-based NBA Global Academy at Broadmeadow on March 9.
"The performance was an improvement from out first hit-out against Bankstown," Morgan said. "Theey had a lot of length in all positions which we struggled with. They got their hands on a lot of things. We still turned the ball over a bit but they weren't unforced turnovers. It was because they defended well. Our fluency and execution lacked a little bit.
"At the other end, we kept them to 69, which I was pretty happy about."
