Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Merewether teens land last-minute blows to progress at Surfest

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 14 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simone De Peak

Oli Ryssenbeek savoured a special moment with friends and family but fellow local teenage wildcard Manning Gregory had no time to after both progressed with last-minute waves at Surfest on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.