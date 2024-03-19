Hidden treasure Little Festival art trail comes to New Lambton

The streets of New Lambton will come alive with a vibrant and whimsical street art festival on Saturday, with miniature sculptures hidden along a walking art trail.
Organiser Jacinta Fintan created The Little Festival to celebrate the organic nature of street art.
"When you walk down laneways in Newtown and Melbourne they're alive with this creativity," Ms Fintan said.
"Prior to the pandemic, I was working on large-scale art festivals with 30 plus artists and huge budgets, and I was aware that they were so far away from the origins of street art and graffiti.
"No one is hiring a cherry picker to do illegal graffiti artwork."
Most of the artwork on display will be quite small, or even hidden, along a 15-minute self-guiding walking trail through Alma Road and Regent Street.
The event runs from 10am to 2pm, and includes free art workshops, along with live art painting displays. Some of the highlights include a 3D chalk artist, miniature otherworldly sculptures that fit in the palm of a hand and repairing crumbling walls with Lego.
"The art will evolve throughout the day, so if you do a lap in the morning, grab a coffee and explore the shops, do another lap before you go home," Ms Fintan said.
"The second time around you'll see how things have changed since the morning, or you might find other pieces that weren't installed the first time."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.