Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

What will happen to Greater and Permanent HQs beyond $20b bank merger?

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
March 19 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Greater Bank head office in Hamilton, on the corner of Beaumont and Tutor streets (left), and the seven-storey Newcastle Permanent head office on King Street in Newcastle West (right).
The Greater Bank head office in Hamilton, on the corner of Beaumont and Tutor streets (left), and the seven-storey Newcastle Permanent head office on King Street in Newcastle West (right).

It's been one year since the $20-billion merger between the Newcastle Permanent and the Greater Bank, and the new entity has seen a 15 per cent increase in customers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.