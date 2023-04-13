Australia's best bank is here in the Hunter, according to Forbes

THE Hunter is officially home to Australia's best bank, according to business publication Forbes.
The Newcastle Permanent was named Australia's best on the publication's annual world's best banks list, a survey of 48,000 people that spans 32 countries.
Customers are asking to rate the banks they have used in the past or remain patrons of across a range of factors including trust, digital services, customer service and general satisfaction.
The final rankings whittled down to 415 financial institutions worldwide, including the Perm.
Newcastle Permanent chief distribution officer Paul Juergens said the accolade was a pleasant surprise that was also well-earned.
"We have long stated that our aim at Newcastle Permanent is to provide Australia's favourite banking experience and this award shows that we are walking the talk," Mr Juergens said.
"Newcastle Permanent has ranked in Forbes top five banks for Australia for a number of years - coming in third in 2020, second in 2021 and fourth in 2022 - but it's wonderful to see our name at the very top.
"Winning such a prestigious award, one with global recognition, is a feather in our cap of which we are immensely proud. Each day we aim to delight our customers with excellent service, to continue to earn their trust, and provide banking services they need today and will want tomorrow."
The customer-owned institution's trophy cabinet is getting crowded in 2023, having also clinched DBM Australian Financial Awards for most reputable bank, most recommended home loan and most recommended owner occupier home loan.
Forbes methodology uses general satisfaction for 30 per cent of the score, whether they would recommend for another 30 per cent. The final 40 per cent comes from ratings on trust, terms and conditions, digital services, customer services and financial advice.
The banks pay no fees to participate in the list.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
