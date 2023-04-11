When asked about the prospect of making more finals in 2023, Callinan, holding a Bells runner-up trophy, replied: "Yeah definitely, I'm excited. I'd just like to say thankyou to my coach. I don't get the opportunity to be on stage very often so I just want to thank him for pushing me a lot and just always wanting me to improve and be the best I can be. He's done a fantastic job this week."

