Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Bells 'blur' for Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan as memorable run caps world-tour return from last year's mid-season cut

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 12 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether's Ryan Callinan with his runner-up trophy at Bells on Tuesday. Picture World Surf League
Merewether's Ryan Callinan with his runner-up trophy at Bells on Tuesday. Picture World Surf League

TWELVE months ago Ryan Callinan dropped off tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.