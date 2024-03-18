David Walliams is coming to Newcastle

British entertainer David Walliams will play Newcastle on September 25 on his tour of Australia and New Zealand.
Walliams is most well-known for his iconic characters in Little Britain and Come Fly with Me.
He has written best-selling bookse The Boy in the Dress and Gangsta Granny,.
"Audiences down under are the best. Matt [Lucas] and I had the greatest time touring Little Britain in Australia, and so I am delighted to be back on the stage here," Walliams said.
"I have never done a show like this before, which makes it all the more exciting. I promise there will be lots of laughs, stories I have never told before and a chance for you to ask me anything you want.
"I will be expecting some rude questions! And I can't wait to see you all there."
Walliams Australian tour opens September 7 at Darling Harbour Theatre in Sydney, followed by Coliseum Theatre in Sydney (September 10),Royal Theatre in Canberra (September 12), Great Hall in Brisbane (September 15), The Star on the Gold Coast (September 18), AEC Theatre Adelaide (September 21), Civic Theatre in Newcastle (September 25), Plenary in Melbourne (October 5), Wrest Point in Hobart (October 8) and Riverside Theatre in Perth (October 12).
Tickets go onsale on Tuesday, March 26 through tegdainty.com.
