David Walliams is coming to Newcastle

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated March 19 2024 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
British comic and acting star David Walliams will play Newcastle on his Australia tour later this year. Picture supplied
British entertainer David Walliams will play Newcastle on September 25 on his tour of Australia and New Zealand.

