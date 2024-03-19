Wanderers targeting ton of success in milestone year

WANDERERS coach Trevor Hefren couldn't help but think "what if" after the Two Blues' suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the Hunter Rugby Union preliminary final last season.
The Two Blues led 37-26 with four minutes remaining only to concede two tries to lose 38-37 to Maitland. The Blacks went on to beat Merewether 32-26 to claim their first premiership since 1999.
Though gutted to go so close, Hefren took comfort from the fact that everything the Two Blues did last year was geared towards 2024.
Wanderers celebrate their centenary this season and Hefren wants to mark the milestone with a first grade premiership - the club's first since 2014.
"There is definitely an edge this year that I haven't seen in my time at the club," Hefren said. "You can't escape the additional pressure and excitement. It is has had a positive impact on the players.
"Everything we did last year was with this year in mind. We did a big off-season program and the players are showing the benefits. The core of the side will be the same as last year. It is important that we hit the ground running.
"When I joined the club, my first or second year was the 90th anniversary and I remember how big an occasion that was. Marking 100 years will be massive."
Wanderers' first grade will wear a 1925 replica jersey which was unveiled on Saturday at the season launch. Other grades will wear strips from other significant years.
"This centenary playing kit is more than just a uniform; it's a symbol of our club's enduring legacy and the countless memories shared on the rugby field throughout the decades," Hefren said.
Wanderers open the season against Southern Beaches at Ernie Calland Field on April 13.
A centenary luncheon will be held at Newcastle Exhibition Centre on April 27, two days after the annual ANZAC Day clash with arch rivals Merewether Carlton at No.2 Sportsground.
Former Wallabies captain Phil Kearns and former All Black Eric Rush are the guest speakers at the lunch.
