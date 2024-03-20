Close mates audition for key role at Hunter Wildfires

NATE De Thierry and Jamie King grew up together in Pukekohe just south of Auckland and played side by side for Countries Manukau.
Now the close friends are potentially gunning for the same starting spot for the Hunter Wildfires in round one of the Shute Shield.
De Thierry has been one of the Wildfires' best in the past two seasons and is guaranteed a run-on position against Randwick at No.2 Sportsground on April 6.
Whether it is at fly-half or fullback is yet to be determined.
King will start in the 10 jumper and De Thierry in 15 in the Wildfires' final preseason hit-out against Brisbane club Souths at Coffs Harbour on Saturday.
If King performs, he is likely to get the nod at fly-half with De Thierry at fullback.
However, English livewire Ethan Morgan is also in the mix at fullback.
"There are three players in contention for two positions," Wildfires' coach Scott Coleman said. "Nate will be either fullback or 10. It is will be a case of who fits best in the other spot.
"Jamie had a season out here two years ago at Randwick and was stuck mainly in twos. He is a very good talker, has a strong kicking game, is good laterally and has a great cut out pass.
"I'm looking for him to square us up a little more rather than go sideways. I also need him to make his tackles.
"Ethan has real X factor. He didn't have his best game in the trial against the Two Blues but is certainly in contention.
"It is a live audition this weekend. "
Fullback and fly-half are among a handful of positions Coleman is not settled on for the season opener.
"There are two spots in the forwards and three in the backline," Cioleman said. 'It's good to have competition."
Hooker Hamish Moore has biceps injury and will sit-out trial. Andrew Tuala will move from loosehead to hooker. Bo Abra returns from duty with NSW A at ttghthead, with Tonga international Tau Koloamatangi switching to loosehead.
"Hamish has to get an MRI on his bicep," Coleman said. "He might have a slight tear, nothing major and could be a week or two."
Souths are coached by former Wallaby Garrick Morgan and boast former Merewether junior Taj Annan and host of other fringe Queensland Reds.
The Wildfires have lost both trials, going down 38-22 to Manly and 40-10 to Western Sydney.
"It will be a really good test," Coleman said. "They have a big pack. A big Fijian 12, who gets over the ad-line and will test the defence of our inside backs.
"They flogged Bond University a fortnight ago and beat Norths (Brisbane) last week.
"After watching the Two Blues game on video it wasn't diabolical. But you are not going to win any games when you win one from nine of your lineouts.
"We have to fix our set piece and look to play at the right end of the field, especially early in the season. The the rest will come."
The Wildfires are travelling up Friday and camping overnight at the ground.
"The Australian touch titles are in Coffs Harbour and there is no accommodation available," Coleman said. "Boys are roughing it a bit. It's a chance to spend some quality time together and hopefully get connections off the field."
As well as play, the Wildfires are conducting a junior clinic on Saturday morning.
Wildfires: 1 Tau Koloamatangi, 2 Andrew Tuala, 3 Bo Abra, 4 Rob Puli'uvea 5 Ben Wood, 6 Elijah Crosswell, 7 Donny Freeman, 8 Asa Lehauli, 9 Nick Murray, 10 James King, 11 Isaac Ulberg 12 Ueta Tufaga, 13 Ton Watson, 15 Chris Watkins, 15 Nate De Thierry
